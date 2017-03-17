One Killed In US 30 Crash

3/17/17 – 5:19 A.M.

A crash near Forest took the life of a La Rue man Thursday evening. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reports a two-car crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and County Highway 81 killed 78-year-old Allen Berry.

A crash report says Berry tried to cross U.S. 30 around 7:20 p.m. when he pulled into the path of a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old David Sharrock of Crestline. The sheriff’s office says Berry wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

EMS personnel treated Sharrock at the scene of the crash.