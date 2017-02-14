One Killed, Two Injured In Hardin County Crash

A one car crash killed one person and injured two others in Hardin County Monday afternoon. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened near McGuffey on County Road 110.

Jack Parkins was driving east on the road when he lost control of his car and overturned in a drainage ditch. Patrica Parr of McGuffey was a passenger in the car. EMS Crews took her to Lima Memorial Hospital where she later died. The crash injured Parkins and another passenger, Jeffery Jones.

Deputies are continuing to investigate.