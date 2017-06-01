One Love Manchester benefit concert tickets sell out in six minutes

Ariana Grande; Kevin Winter/Getty Images(MANCHESTER, England) — Lots of people clearly want to help the victims of last week’s attack at pop singer Ariana Grande’s Manchester, England concert. Tickets to this Sunday’s One Love Manchester scheduled benefit concert went on sale at 10:00 a.m. U.K. time — and sold out in six minutes flat.

That’s according to the Manchester News, which tweeted the news this morning. That’s great for organizers, but not so much for fans of the original show, who were promised free tickets to the benefit but were unable to get them this morning before the sell-out. Some also reported the Ticketmaster website crashed when they attempted to get their tickets.

The good news is, Ticketmaster’s on the case. They posted a statement this morning to their blog, declaring, “We want to give all fans who were at the show, regardless of where they bought their tickets, every opportunity to register for One Love Manchester, so we have opened up the registration again today, until 2pm.” They also provided a link for people who were at the original concert to register for their free tickets.

Ticketmaster also says there were “140,000 fans” hitting their website this morning, and “450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours.”

One Love Manchester happens Sunday at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford venue. Scheduled acts include Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Black Eyed Peas, Take That, and One Direction’s Niall Horan.

Full-price tickets to the show sold for 40 pounds, about $51 U.S.. Ticketmaster anticipates raising some $2.5 million from the show for attack victims and their families.

