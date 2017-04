04/26/17 – 5:40 P.M.

A crash between a tractor and a truck on U.S. 68 sent one man to the hospital on Wednesday. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Doug Drerup of Arlington was pulling equipment with his John Deere tractor. He stopped on 68 to turn left into a field when 86-year-old Edward Cross hit him from behind.

Appleseed EMS took Cross to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officers cited Cross for failure to maintain an assured clear distance.