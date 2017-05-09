One Person Injured In Crash On North Main Street

5/9/17 – 5:08 A.M.

A two-car crash in Findlay injured a Crestline man Monday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Main Street.

16-year-old Emma Farison of Findlay was driving south when she hit the back of a car driven by Marcus Garverick. Garverick had stopped for traffic in the area.

Hanco Ambulance took Gaverick to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police cited Farison for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.