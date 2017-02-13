One Person Injured In Fostoria Hit-Skip Crash

2/13/17 – 6:55 A.M.

A hit-skip crash in Fostoria sent one person to the hospital over the weekend. The Review-Times reports the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Lytle Street. Witnesses reported several accidents along Lytle Street leading up to the injury crash.

An SUV heading eastbound on State Route 12 tried to turn left onto Lytle Street and hit a car stopped at the intersection. The driver of the SUV drove away from the scene of the crash. Police eventually arrested the driver, finding the SUV missing two tires and parked near an underpass between Poplar and Town streets.

An EMS crew took the other driver involved in the crash to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Authorities haven’t publicly identified either driver.

