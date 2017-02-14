One Person Injured In Four-Car Crash On U.S. 224

2/14/17 – 4:50 A.M.

A four-car crash in eastern Hancock County injured one person Monday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the collision took place on U.S. 224 near Hancock County Road 23.

20-year-old Daniel Arbogast of Tiffin was driving east on the highway around 4:45 p.m. when he hit the back of a minivan driven by 20-year-old Van Williams of Tiffin. Williams’ van then hit an SUV, which spun and hit a semi.

Hanco Ambulance took Arbogast to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.