One Person Injured In Two-Car Crash Sunday

5/15/17 – 6:57 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay woman late Sunday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department reports the crash happened on Tiffin Avenue next to Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken around 5:15 p.m.

34-year-old Christina Simpson of Findlay turned onto Tiffin Avenue from the restaurant’s parking lot and then tried to turn left onto Factory Street. She pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by 27-year-old Deanna Vanvolkom of Findlay. The collision caused Simpson’s car to roll over. Hanco EMS took Vanvolkom to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The crash didn’t hurt Simpson or her passenger.

Police cited Simpson for failure to yield while making a left turn.