One piece of missing Patriots Super Bowl memorabilia found

Not long after New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced that his jersey from his fifth Super Bowl win was missing from his locker, running back James White said he couldn’t find the football that he used to score the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

The ball was tracked down and is now on display at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame next to Gillette Stadium.

Now on display: The game winning ball from the #Patriots record breaking comeback to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/6EVXfXoyli — The Hall (@TheHall) February 13, 2017

Brady’s jersey, however, is still missing.

