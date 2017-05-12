One Suspect In Fostoria Stabbing Death Sentenced

5/12/17 – 6:52 A.M.

One of the people connected to a Fostoria stabbing death will spend more than two years in prison. The Review-Times reports a judge sentenced 18-year-old Arlando Crowe Jr. to 30 months in prison Thursday. Authorities had charged Crowe with obstruction of justice following the January 25 stabbing death of 18-year-old D’Andre Gehring.

The teenager charged with killing Gehring remains in the Seneca County Juvenile Detention Center in Tiffin. Officials haven’t moved the case against 17-year-old Cristian Brown to the Seneca County Common Pleas Court yet.

