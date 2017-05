5/12/17 – 7:29 A.M.

Ohio Northern University is preparing for three graduation ceremonies this month. More than 400 undergraduate students will get their degrees this Sunday at 2 p.m. Earlier in the day the Raabe College of Pharmacy will hold ceremonies for more than 150 graduates.

The Pettit College of Law commencement exercises for 81 students are set for May 21 at 2 p.m.