04/24/17 – 10:35 P.M.

The Hancock County Opiate Task Force held a free Naloxone training at the University of Findlay. Naloxone is a drug administered to counteract an overdose. ADAMHS Board’s Zach Thomas said that the training will help the community.

He added that if you missed the community session you can still receive training.

The training goes over what an opioid overdose looks like and the steps to take when addressing it. It also covers the two types of Naloxone kits available.