Oregon police find 9-year-old girl who vanished from train station

Gresham Police Department

(GRESHAM, Ore.) — A missing 9-year-old Oregon girl who was last seen Monday night leaving a train station with a couple and another child has been found, according to the family.

Elisa Salmeron had last been seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday near her home in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department.

The moment Salmeron’s mother learned that her daughter had been found was caught on video by ABC affiliate KATU in Portland.

It is unclear how police found her and where she has been since last night.

The girl’s family told KATU that she went missing after taking out the trash. She was seen on surveillance cameras at a nearby train station with a suitcase, KATU reported.

Breaking: new images of missing girl seen at 162nd/Burnside Max stop. Last seen 148th/Burnside walking west with couple. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/Rsb1mnxyZ9 — Jackie Labrecque (@JackieKATU) March 14, 2017

Salmeron left the station with a pair of young adults and another child, KATU reported. Her family said they did not recognize the people she was with and that the suitcase she was carrying was not hers.

