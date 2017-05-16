Osborn Avenue Bridge In Findlay To Be Replaced

5/16/17 – 11:02 A.M.

A bridge over the Blanchard River in Findlay is closing later this year. The Hancock County Commissioners approved a contract to replace the Osborn Avenue bridge in Findlay during their Tuesday meeting. The county only has to pay a little more than $100,000 for the replacement. The federal government is paying the rest of the more than $2.5 million tab.

The plans include lowering the bridge to give drivers better sight lines at the nearby East Main Cross intersection. It will also permanently close the section of East Main Cross that goes underneath the bridge.

County Engineer Chris Long says a construction date isn’t set at this point. He says it’s expected to take six months to finish the work.