Oscars Nominees Gather for Class of ’17 Photo

Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez (LOS ANGELES) — Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered Monday for an Oscar luncheon and the annual Oscar class photo.

Denzel Washington, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Emma Stone, Mel Gibson, Dev Patel, Naomie Harris and Justin Timberlake were among the guests attending the luncheon for the 89th Academy Awards, and were all a part of the star-studded pic.

The event was hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors.

The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

