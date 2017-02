2/24/15 – 5:33 A.M.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says a Findlay factory exposed employees to dangerous conditions. The agency is fining Ball Corporation more than $82,000 as a result. OSHA says Ball didn’t properly guard some equipment, exposing employees to amputation hazards.

The government fined Ball more than $69,000 for the violation and another $12,000 for not training Findlay workers to use lockout procedures on equipment in the facility.