Osprey recalls child backpack carriers due to fall hazard

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission(BETHESDA, Md.) — More than 80,000 Osprey child backpack carriers have been recalled in the U.S. and Canada after reports that children can slip through the leg openings.

The recall of all models of Poco, Poco Plus and Poco Premium carriers comes after four children slipped through the leg opening, resulting in one report of a skull fracture and one report of scratches to the head. The recall involves the carriers that were manufactured between January 2012 and December 2014.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission advises consumers to stop using the recalled carriers and contact Osprey for a free seat pad insert, which can be used with the existing safety straps to secure the child in the carrier.

