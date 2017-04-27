Ottawa Council Continues To Work On Feral Cat Plan

4/27/17 – 5:19 A.M.

Ottawa officials continue to work on a plan to deal with feral cats in the village. The Lima News reports one part of the plan includes trapping the animals, spaying or neutering them, and then releasing the cats. However, Councilman David Michel (Mitchell) said he wasn’t sure that would fix the problem. He said it might eliminate future generations of feral cats, but doesn’t fix the current issue.

Michel suggested a penalty for anyone caught feeding or caring for the animals. He said it would discourage people from feeding strays and create revenue to spay or neuter the cats.

Council is forming a committee to further discuss the issue. They plan to have some village residents offer their thoughts on the plan as part of the committee.

