Ottawa-Glandorf High School Students Recognized In National Award Contest

05/16/17 – 2:46 P.M.

Two Ottawa-Glandorf High School students are among 25 finalists for a national award. Senior Emily Annesser and Junior Jay Kauffman were recognized during a ceremony at 2 p.m. today. They are in the running for the U.S. Army – Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence program. The award highlights students who excel in athletics and the classroom.

Annesser and Kauffman will get to go to the U.S. Army Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend. The winner of the contest will be announced on August 5.