Ottawa Looks To Deal With Feral Cat Issue

3/16/17 – 5:43 A.M.

Ottawa officials want to deal with a growing problem on the west side of the village – feral cats. The Putnam County Sentinel reports village council heard from a local veterinarian on the subject this week. Dr. Ron Baldridge told council he recommended a “Trap, Neuter and Return” program.

Baldridge says once the village traps and neuters the cats, they return to them to where they came from. He added that because cats are territorial so the program helps keep other cats away. Baldridge says the program is cheaper than euthanizing feral cats and there are grants available to pay for the neutering and spaying costs.

Council took no action on the issue Monday.

