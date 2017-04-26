Ottawa Man Injured In Collision With Garbage Truck

4/26/17 – 5:12 A.M.

A crash involving a garbage truck injured an Ottawa man Tuesday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened in the 12000 block of U.S. 224 near Glandorf around 5:15 a.m.

45-year-old Jason Stalk of Ottawa hit the back of a stopped garbage truck. Emergency responders had to extricate him from his car, and took him to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for treatment. The crash didn’t injure the driver of the garbage truck.

The collision closed U.S. 224 for around two hours Tuesday morning.