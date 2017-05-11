Ottawa Man Injured In Wednesday Motorcycle Crash

5/11/17 – 6:55 A.M.

A motorcycle collided with an SUV in Putnam County Wednesday morning, injuring an Ottawa man. The State Highway Patrol reports the collision happened south of Leipsic at the intersection of Road 5 and Road 5F just before 7 a.m.

41-year-old Christina Qualls of Findlay was driving east on Road 5F when she pulled into the path of a northbound motorcycle ridden by 27-year-old David Boninsegna II. EMS crews took Boninsegna to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima for treatment. A medical helicopter later transferred him to St Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo. Qualls and her passengers weren’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation.