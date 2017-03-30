Ottawa Moving Ahead With Plans To Deal With Feral Cats

3/30/17 – 5:16 A.M.

Ottawa officials are moving forward with plans to deal with feral cats in the village. The Putnam County Sentinel reports council is leaning toward a “Trap, Neuter, Release” program. Village solicitor Joe Schroeder is preparing legislation to deal with any potential legal issues.

Council President Dave Michel said there are grants available to help pay for the program. Other council members said they wouldn’t ignore the problem even if they don’t get grants to pay for trapping and neutering feral cats.

