Ottawa Police Investigate Reports Of People In Van Trying To Lure Children Inside

5/12/17 – 5:26 A.M.

Students at a school in Ottawa say someone tried to lure them into a van Wednesday. The Lima News reports the incident happened near the Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School around lunch time. Two student crossing guards told the principal a blue minivan pulling a trailer stopped in the crosswalk, and one of the people in the van tried to convince the students to get in.

The principal reported the incident to the police. A release from the Ottawa Police Department says they have identified the people in the van. Their investigation is ongoing.

Police stressed there are no other safety concerns stemming from the incident.

