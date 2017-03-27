Overdose Death Trial Starts In Findlay Today

3/27/17 – 5:01 A.M.

A Findlay man charged with involuntary manslaughter for the overdose death of a Liberty Township man is set to go to trial today. The Courier reports jury selection starts this morning in the case against 28-year-old Nathan Brown. Authorities charged Brown with manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs in the death of 24-year-old Jarrod Barger.

Investigators say Brown gave Barger fentanyl in January 2016. Fentanyl is several times more powerful than morphine.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle tells the newspaper he expects the trial to last two days.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges he’s facing in December. He faces up to 11 years in prison if convicted.

