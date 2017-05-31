Overnight flight forced to make U-turn after passenger allegedly tries to enter cockpit

ipopba/iStock/Thinkstock(MELBOURNE) — A Malaysia Airlines plane bound for Kuala Lumpur Wednesday was forced to return to Australia’s Melbourne Airport after a passenger allegedly attempted to enter the cockpit, local authorities said.

The airline’s MH128 aircraft departed Melbourne Airport at 11:11 p.m. local time Wednesday and was scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 5:28 a.m. Thursday.

According to Malaysia Airlines, about 30 minutes into the flight, an “operating captain was alerted by a cabin crew of a passenger attempting to enter the cockpit.”

Australian Federal Police said that emergency services were called to the airport around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday after a request for assistance from Malaysia Airlines. The MH128 safely landed at the airport at 11:41 p.m.

Police said a man tried to enter the cockpit and threatened the safety of passengers and staff. The passenger, who had not yet been identified, did not enter the cockpit. He was eventually subdued by airport security and authorities said “a safety plan was enacted.”

Passengers’ cellphone images and video showed heavily armed security forces moving through the aisles of the plane as they carried the man off the aircraft. Other images showed passengers on the tarmac, after exiting the plane.

“There appears to be no imminent threat to passengers, staff or public and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Malaysia Airlines said it would be investigating the incident with Australian authorities.

“Safety and security are of utmost priority to Malaysia Airlines,” the airlines said in a statement. “The affected passengers will be accommodated at hotels. They will be offered on the next available flight or on other carriers.”

