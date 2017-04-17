Owens Community College Holding An Electronics Recycling Drive

04/17/17 – 3:20 P.M.

Owens Community College Findlay-Area Campus will be collecting recyclable electronics. The recycling drive will be in their B/C parking lot on Bright Road from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Thursday. The college is asking area residents to bring in used electronic devices such as computers, cell phones, and cameras. They will not be taking large appliances, televisions, or batteries.

The drive is part of a collaborative effort with a national environmental program called Recycle I.T. The electronics will either be refurbished or broken down for recycle-specific organizations.