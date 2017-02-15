Owens Community College To Offer More Paid Internships Due To Grant Money

02/15/17 – 11:55 A.M.
You could see more Owen’s Community College students working in paid internships due to some grant money. Owen’s Krista Kiessling said that regular paid internships can hurt some students.
Kiessling said Owens wants to help students get the internships they need without jeopardizing those benefits. Kiessling added the grant money will be used to open up internship options to help these students.
The grant is a two-year $49,500 Career Ready Internship grant. Great Lakes Higher Education corporation and Affiliates awarded the grant.