‘Pacman’ Jones pleads guilty to misdemeanor, apologizes in court

Tim Warner/Getty ImagesCINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge from an altercation earlier this year.

Two other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

In January, Jones was arrested at a downtown Cincinnati hotel for allegedly pushing a security guard, poking him in the eye and refusing to cooperate with police officers. He faced misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. He was later charged with a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance for allegedly spitting on a jail nurse.

The Hamilton County prosecutor earlier dismissed the felony count. Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory later dismissed the misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct at the prosecutor’s request. He sentenced Jones to time already served — two days — on the obstructing official business count.

Jones is undergoing anger management classes. He is still subject to potential discipline from the NFL.

