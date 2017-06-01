Pair Of Bomb Threats Reported In Wood County

6/1/17 – 6:44 A.M.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of bomb threats. The Review-Times reports the latest incident happened around 11 a.m. in West Milgrove. Captain Terry James says someone called the village hall to make the threat. Deputies investigated but didn’t find anything suspicious.

Someone made a similar threat at the Weston Public Library Tuesday. The threats had the same wording and came over a wireless printer or fax machine. They demand $25,000 in exchange for not detonating a bomb.

James says the FBI is investigating the incidents. Investigators believe the same group of people have made similar threats all across the nation.

