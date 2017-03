03/10/17 – 3:42 P.M.

The Kiwanis Club of Findlay’s 59th Annual Pancake Day is tomorrow at the Findlay High School Cafeteria. The event will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for children and seniors. The tickets gain you access to all you can eat pancakes and sausage.

There will be a Kids Zone featuring face painting, games, and a pancake decorating contest. There is also an aisle of silent auction items open for bidding until noon.