Pandora Village Council Started Pursuing Grants To Build A New Water Tower

12/23/16 – 5:04 A.M.

Pandora village council began the process of pursuing a new water tower for the village during their last meeting. The Putnam County Sentinel reports that the estimated cost of the water tower is just under $863,000. On December 13, the council took action to go after grants to pay for most of the project. The village had plans for a 200,000-gallon tank approved by the EPA in 2008. Poggemeyer Design Group’s Ken Maag was at the meeting. He said those plans are only valid for 18 months and that construction must start within that time. This means that the village must submit new plans to the EPA.