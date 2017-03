3/24/17 – 5:15 A.M.

A major waterline replacement project starts soon in Pandora. The Putnam County Sentinel reports crews will start on High Street on April 3, with work starting on Jefferson Street by April 14. Construction should wrap up in early July.

Pandora is getting a $175,000 grant and a zero-percent interest loan of $320,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission to pay for the project.

