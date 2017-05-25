Pandora Woman Admits To Robbing Lima Bank Twice

5/25/17 – 5:29 A.M.

A Pandora woman accused of robbing the same Lima bank twice within a week pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery Thursday. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the case against 27-year-old Kaylee Shoopman is now set for sentencing on July 10.

Investigators say Shoopman robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Harding Highway in Lima on September 28, and then again on October 3 last year. During the first robbery she handed the teller a note demanding money. She used a weapon during the second robbery. Witnesses saw the license plate number of Shoopman’s get away car during the second robbery, which led to her arrest.

