Parade Planned To Honor Vietnam Veterans

4/21/17 – 5:14 A.M.

The Hancock County Veterans Council is planning an event to honor Vietnam War era veterans this year. Council president Bill Johns says they are planning a “Welcome Home” event for September 23. The event includes a parade in Findlay, a service at the War Memorial on North Main Street, and possibly a dinner and dance.

The Courier reports Johns says the council is trying to raise $10,000 for the event. Johns told the county commissioners, “Our goal is to show the veterans from this trying time in our world that what they sacrificed was not in vain and we do appreciate them beyond measure.”

Johns says 27 Hancock County residents either died in Vietnam or listed as missing in action.

MORE: The Courier