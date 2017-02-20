Paris’ ‘Spider-Man’ art thief sentenced to eight years in prison

BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images(PARIS) — A Paris art thief known as “Spider-Man” has been sentenced to eight years in prison after stealing five paintings worth about $110 million.

Vjeran Tomic, a 49-year-old with acrobatic skills, admitted to taking the five masterpieces from the Musee d’Art Moderne in 2010, according to BBC. The works of art– which include an Henri Mattisse, a Pablo Picasso and an Amedeo Modigliani– are still missing

Tomic said he originally broke into the museum to steal a work of art by Ferdinand Leger, but he decided to steal four additional paintings when an alarm did not go off, according to BBC.

Antique dealer Jean-Michel Corvez and Yonathan Birn, both accomplices, were also handed prison sentences. All three men were ordered to pay the city $110 million in compensation, plus additional fines, BBC reports.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.