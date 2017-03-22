Parliament member seen aiding victim of London terror attack

Davis McCardle/iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — A member of British parliament is being hailed as a hero after he was seen aiding a victim of a terror attack near London’s Westminster Bridge.

MP Tobias Ellwood, a foreign office junior minister, was pictured with a bloody face after he attempted mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on an injured police officer on the bridge, the BBC reported.

Photos show Ellwood, 50, crouched over the victim as first responders surrounded them.

Four people are dead, including the possible assailant, and at least another 20 are injured from the attack, which authorities have called an act of terrorism.

The attack began when a car struck pedestrians and three police officers on the Westminster Bridge, a popular tourist destination in London near the River Thames and the Houses of Parliament.

The car then crashed nearby, and at least one man armed with a knife attacked an officer who was guarding Parliament, police said.

The suspect, who is believed to have acted alone, was shot and killed by police.

