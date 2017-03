3/21/17 – 9:19 A.M.

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office is closing a county road for around two weeks starting next Monday. A release from the office says County Road 86 will close for repair work between State Route 12 and Township Road 128 starting March 27. The office expects the closure to last through April 7.

You’re advised to use caution in the area. The engineer’s office will post detours.