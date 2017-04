04/14/17 – 1:55 P.M.

A part of Dayton Avenue in Findlay will be closed next week. The Engineering Department says that Dayton Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Tiffin to Balsley Avenues. The closing will start Monday and last until Friday. The City of Findlay will be installing a new storm line on Dayton Avenue.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call the Engineering Department at 419-424-7121.