Passenger jet catches fire at Peru airport, video shows

Wilson Spinoz(JAUJA, Peru) — Video posted to social media Tuesday shows a Peruvian Airlines passenger jet on fire at Francisco Carle Airport in Jauja, Peru, located about 165 miles east of Lima.

The video, which was posted to Facebook, shows several workers tending to the plane as thick black smoke billows toward the sky.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Peruvian Airlines said the plane turned off the runway upon landing at 4:30 p.m. local time.

All 141 passengers on board were evacuated from the plane; none were considerably injured, the airline said.

The aircraft caught fire as a consequence of the “forced landing,” the Peruvian Ministry of Transport and Communication said in a statement. Firefighters at the airport put the fire out.

The incident is under investigation.

