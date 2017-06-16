Patriots QB Tom Brady Speaks on Deflate-Gate

iStock/Thinkstock(FOXBOROUGH, Mass.) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addressed the media on Thursday regarding the use of under-inflated footballs during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, saying, “I didn’t alter the ball in any way.”

The NFL found that 11 of the 12 footballs used during the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts were not inflated by the minimum level of 12.5 pounds per square inch, according to ESPN. In the game, Brady passed for 226 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

“I feel like I always played within the rules,” Brady said. “I would never do anything to break the rules. I believe in fair play and respect the league and everything they are doing to try to create a very competitive playing field for all the NFL teams.”

When the Patriots take the field against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49, the footballs that will be used will have been handled by equipment managers and ball attendants, independent of either team. The policy was in place before the allegations against the Patriots were levied.

