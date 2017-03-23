Patriots to visit White House next month in honor of Super Bowl win

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(WASHINGTON) — The New England Patriots will head to Washington, D.C. next month to pay a visit to the White House in honor of their Super Bowl 51 win.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced at Thursday’s briefing that the team will visit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on April 19.

The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime on Feb. 5 to take the title. The win marked New England’s fifth championship and the first Super Bowl to be decided in overtime.

