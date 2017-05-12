Patriots’ Tom Brady to cover “Madden NFL ’18” video game

Business Wire(NEW YORK) — With the Patriots’ most recent Super Bowl win, quarterback Tom Brady holds a record five championship rings. Now video game company Entertainment Arts (EA) is giving Brady another record. Brady will be the oldest player to appear on the cover of it’s popular Madden NFL game, ESPN reports. He turns 40 in August.

Brady is perhaps more familiar with EA than some gamers. The game developer’s headquarters opened in the his hometown of San Mateo, California, when Brady was just a young athlete, according to ESPN. Brady even used the EA gym for his workouts as a youth with the help of a close friend and neighbor who worked for the company.

“When this all came about,” Brady said, according to ESPN, “I thought, ‘How cool is that to do this knowing when I was a kid in high school I was tagging along down there, working out where it all started?’

Despite playing the Madden games during his childhood, Brady said he doesn’t get to indulge as much anymore. When he does play, though, his 9-year-old son Jack is his frequent opponent. The Madden cover man says Jack usually selects the Patriots as his team, forcing Brady to compete against his own real-life teammates.

“I don’t like doing it,” Brady said. “It does feel weird. I feel like I’m going up against my own guys that I love.”

The four-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time league MVP is happy to represent the Patriots franchise on the game cover. When Madden NFL ’18 releases Aug. 25, he said it’s likely to be a popular topic for conversation in the Patriots lockerroom.

“When it comes out, that’s a topic of conversation in our locker room for weeks and weeks, even as we go into the season. …I think I represent a lot of people when I do something like this. And only one person gets to do it every year.”

