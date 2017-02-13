Patriots trademark phrase ‘Blitz for Six’

iStock/Thinkstock(FOXBOROUGH, Mass.) – The New England Patriots’ journey for their sixth Super Bowl title is already underway.

The Patriots filed to trademark the phrase “Blitz for Six” just two days after orchestrating an historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI. The team hopes for the phrase to be used on an array of apparel and merchandise.

This is nothing new for the Patriots, as they have a history of trademarking phrases associated with the team. Prior to this year’s Super Bowl, the team filed to trademark “Ignore the Noise.” The team also received trademarks to “Do Your Job” and “We are all Patriots.”

In one case, attempting to trademark a phrase backfired on the team. The team tried to trademark the terms “19-0” and “Perfect Season” nine years ago when the Patriots were undefeated heading into Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants. The Giants ended up winning that game, but the Patriots recently received the trademarks.

