6/5/17 – 5:28 A.M.

You’ll see ODOT crews fixing pavement in several areas of Putnam County this week. ODOT says crews are working on State Route 12 between the Hancock County line and State Route 115, U.S. 224 between Hancock and Van Wert Counties, and State Route 696 between State Route 12 and the Allen County line.

The agency is maintaining traffic through the work zones.