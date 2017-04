4/3/17 – 5:22 A.M.

ODOT crews will continue pavement work on I-75 in our area this week. The paving project will reduce the interstate to two lanes between Hancock County Road 99 and Oil Center Road in North Baltimore.

Crews may reduce I-75 down to one lane between Findlay and Perrysburg at times over the next few months to finish the expansion project in that area.