Paving And Curb Work Continue In Findlay

6/12/17 – 5:34 A.M.

Road work continues around Findlay this week. The city says West Main Cross between Western and Glessner avenues remains closed as crews pave the road through the area.

A road widening project continues this week, closing Sandusky Street from Main Street to Cory Street.

Elsewhere, the city is closing H Street from Tiffin Avenue to the dead end, Greendale Avenue between Woodworth and Canterberry drives, and Circle Drive for curb replacement. Crews will also reduce North Main Street to one lane between Trenton and Melrose avenues for a curb replacement project.

Dayton Avenue remains closed between Tiffin and Balsey avenues for storm sewer installation.