6/12/17 – 6:39 A.M.

Pavement repair continues on several Putnam County highways this week. You’ll see crews working on U.S. 224 between the Hancock and Van Wert County lines and State Route 109 between Ottawa and Henry County. Work is also set for State Route 634 between U.S. 224 and State Route 114, and State Route 114 between State Route 694 and Kalida.

ODOT says crews will maintain traffic through the work areas.