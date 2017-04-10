Pedestrian Hurt In Crash On Trenton Avenue In Findlay

4/10/17 – 5:34 A.M.

A car hit a pedestrian trying to cross Trenton Avenue Sunday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department says the incident happened near the intersection with Bolton Street just after 4 p.m.

38-year-old Jennifer Dukes was driving north on Bolton Street when she tried to turn right on to West Trenton Avenue. She ended up hitting 31-year-old Jennifer Sheline of Findlay. Hanco Ambulance took Sheline to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police cited Dukes for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.