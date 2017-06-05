Pelosi: Trump’s decision on Paris accord ‘doesn’t have factual basis’

ABC(WASHINGTON) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi charged that President Trump’s grounds for withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement “was totally not factual.”

“What the president based his decision on is a memo that is totally false,” Pelosi said Monday on ABC’s The View. “It doesn’t have a factual basis.” She was referring to statistics that Trump cited in announcing the U.S. withdrawal and which are disputed by environmentalists, according to a report in the Washington Post.

“I think children know more about this subject than some of the people advising the president,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi said climate change is “the challenge to this generation” and her “flagship issue.”

“This planet is God’s creation, and we have a moral responsibility to be good to it,” the California Democrat said. “That’s a moral obligation to pass onto future generations in the best possible way.”

She asserted that staying in the Paris Agreement would be “in our national interest,” saying the accord was supported by military generals who see global warming as a national security issue and by business leaders who believe action to address climate change would create jobs.

She added that the warming climate is “a big health issue for the air our children and grandchildren breathe.”

“How is President Trump ever going to explain this to his children and grandchildren he didn’t care about the air they breathed or water they drank?” she said.

